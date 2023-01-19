2 Former Pandemic Darlings Poised to Lead Again

COVID-19 Accelerated Certain Industries by Years

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted online business, healthcare, and software.

In terms of online business, the pandemic sped up the migration towards e-commerce and digital marketplaces. Because traditional brick-and-mortar stores were closed or operating at a limited capacity, many consumers were forced to turn to online mediums to shop. Companies such as Amazon AMZN and Etsy Inc ETSY were the main beneficiaries.

From a healthcare perspective, the pandemic underscored the significance of telemedicine and virtual consultations. Electronic health records and other forms of digital healthcare have become more popular. The unusual circumstances sent telehealth stock Teledoc TDOC into the stratosphere.

Remote work has ushered in the era of video conferencing, project management and other software. In software, the onset of a widespread work-from-home culture brought about soaring demand for remote work collaboration tools. Furthermore, the pandemic drove more companies to adopt cloud computing technologies. As a result, stocks like video conferencing leader Zoom Video ZM and Twilio Inc TWLO went on meteoric runs.

Easy Money, Stimulus, and a New Generation of Investors

Immediately after the pandemic news broke, stocks cratered but soon reversed strongly with the help of the Federal Reserve and stimulus packages like the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). As investors realized that technology would potentially be pushed ahead by years, the S&P 500 Index doubled over the next few years. With nearly the entire domestic workforce sitting at home with little to do, a new class of investors was born.

Unfortunately, valuations got crazy, inflation reared its ugly head, and darlings like Zoom would go on to get crushed.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The actively managed Ark Innovation ETF ARKK, which came to prominence during the pandemic, would suffer a similar fate as Zoom.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

As time passes, some of the pandemic darlings will go the way of CMGI and Pets.com after the dot com bubble, while others will rise again to lead the market.

Turnaround Time?

Shopify SHOP is the dominant cloud-based, multi-channel e-commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Merchants use the company’s software to run businesses across various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, and social media storefronts. Since cratering with most tech stocks over the past year, Shopify is beginning to shape up from a technical perspective. While stocks like Teledoc and Zoom remain well below their 200-day moving averages, Shopify shares have regained it. The stock is also testing its pre-pandemic breakout zone – an area of price support.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The e-commerce growth rate is anticipated to return to normal levels – but not higher than the super performance achieved during the pandemic itself when shoppers were forced to shop online. Nonetheless, shares have corrected more than 70% over the past year. Meanwhile, Shopify’s revenue growth remains healthy (+22% last quarter), and analysts anticipate that EPS growth will pick back up in the coming quarters.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zillow Group ZG provides real estate information to prospective buyers and sellers via mobile and its website Zillow.com. Shares of the stock have had a rough go of it recently – falling from a high of more than $220 to a low of $26 before rebounding.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

While nothing materially had changed with Zillow’s existing business, in 2018, the company decided to begin purchasing homes to become a market maker. The idea was a disaster and led to management selling the entire inventory of 7,000 homes for a loss equating to upwards of $400 million and massive companywide layoffs.

Even with the flipping debacle, the company has retained profitability annually since 2019. Furthermore, its valuation is very attractive after shares have dropped. ZG’s price to book has cratered from more than 10 to 2.14 currently – matching levels its saw during the pandemic.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

Zillow and Shopify offer investors interesting investments due to their contrarian nature, attractive valuations, and strong underlying businesses. Investors interested in owning these stocks can use the 200-day moving average level as a risk guide to start.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK): ETF Research Reports

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.