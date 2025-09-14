2 Florida Cities Are Seeing a Surge in Fall Homebuyers — What This Means for Prices

Florida saw a massive population boom during the pandemic, with over 25% of domestic movers choosing the Sunshine State between 2020 and 2024, according to The Anchor. Central Florida metro areas — including Tampa, Orlando and Lakeland — were particularly popular and accounted for 42% of that migration.

But this fall, the trend is shifting. Real estate experts say buyers are now favoring coastal cities, drawn by lifestyle perks, job opportunities and competitive pricing.

Here are the Florida cities Americans will be flocking to and what this means for home prices.

The Florida Cities Buyers Are Headed To This Fall

There are two Florida cities in particular that movers will be favoring, according to Jeff Polashuk, regional vice president of Compass Southeast.

“This fall, Boca Raton is expected to see more buyers due to good inventory and competitive pricing,” he said. “Additionally, we will see an uptick in the Miami market as more companies continue to relocate offices to the area.”

How Fall Demand Could Impact Florida Home Prices

Polashuk predicts that home prices will remain steady.

“Prices dropped this summer in various markets, but buyer demand is rising,” he said. “If rates fall, demand will likely increase further.”

Coastal Florida cities like Boca Raton and Miami are poised for a busy fall housing season — and buyers may want to act before prices climb again.

