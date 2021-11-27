2 Fintech Stocks to Watch in This Volatile Market

Today's video focuses on Sofi (NASDAQ:SOFI) and Square (NYSE:SQ). The stock prices for both of these companies have fallen over 20% from 52-week high prices. The volatility in the market could be providing investors with dollar-cost averaging opportunities. Here are some highlights from the video.

On Nov. 17, Square announced the Square Photo Studio App, allowing e-commerce sellers to take professional-style photos of their products. The application is available to everyone for free, but it recommends numerous Square solutions after the picture is taken. By making the application accessible to everyone, it can push new customers to Square's e-commerce solution. Square announced two other products with the Square Photo Studio App. First, it launched multiple subscription tiers for Tidal, its music streaming platform. The subscription tiers even included the first free version and more incentives for artists to bring their content to Tidal. Second, it announced new marketing tools right before the holidays to its customers in Canada. Outside of the effects of the volatile market, Sofi's stock price has also been affected by the selling of numerous large stockholders. On Nov. 15, Sofi announced that some significant shareholders would sell 50 million shares in the open market.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Nov. 24, 2021. The video was published on Nov. 24, 2021.



10 stocks we like better than SoFi Technologies, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.* They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and SoFi Technologies, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys. See the 10 stocks *Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2021



Jose Najarro owns shares of Square. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends SoFi Technologies, Inc. and Square. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.