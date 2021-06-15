2 Fintech Stocks That Could Grow Your Portfolio

In today's video, I look at fundamentals and valuation metrics for Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) and StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE). Below I share a few highlights from the video on why investors should add them to their watch lists.

Two reasons to add Upstart to your watch list

Upstart is a growing online lending platform company that uses artificial intelligence to automate the lending process. It reported 121% year-over-year (YOY) revenue growth, and 71% of loans were fully automated and instantly approved for the first quarter of 2021. For the first quarter of 2021, 96% of Upstart revenue comes from fees it collects from banks or services, so even though it is a lending platform, it has no credit exposure, as stated on its most recent earnings presentation.

Two reasons to add StoneCo to your watch list

StoneCo is a growing payment solutions company in Brazil. It provides solutions like point-of-sale systems, online payment solutions, finance management, e-commerce solutions, and much more. It reported 21% YOY revenue growth, and total payment volume grew 35% YOY for the first quarter of 2021. StoneCo has solid fundamentals for its trailing 12 months. It has positive earnings and substantially more cash and short-term investments than debt.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the mid-day prices of June 14, 2021. The video was published on June 14, 2021.



