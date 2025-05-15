2 Exclusive AI Stock Indices That Are Crushing the Market

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

By now, you’ve seen the charts and, hopefully, even reaped the rewards as the stock market continues ripping higher.

Over the past month, the S&P 500 has soared almost 20% to recover nearly all its trade war losses. It’s been one of the sharpest comeback rallies in market history.

Leading the way, of course, are AI stocks. The Global X Artificial Intelligence ETF (AIQ) is up more than 25% in the past month.

And we think this rally has legs. In fact, we see stocks continuing to soar into and beyond the summer – and AI stocks should keep leading the charge.

But if you think that means it is time to go out and buy into the AIQ ETF as your go-to AI investment strategy, think again… because that is far from the most profitable fund to park your hard-earned money.

Instead, to help our readers navigate this explosive opportunity in AI, we’ve been curating our own proprietary AI stock indices that represent what we believe are the very best stocks in the entire megatrend: the AI Builders 15 and AI Appliers 15.

And while they are certainly not in their final form, the early results are in – and quite eye-popping, too.

At the moment, the AI Appliers 15 index is up nearly 40% since early April, while the AI Builders 15 index is up more than 45%.

They’re leading this comeback rally on Wall Street; and we’re confident they’ll continue to lead for the foreseeable future.

So, if you’re serious about making money in this summer comeback rally, take a look at what we’ve got cooking…

Inside the AI Builders 15: Top AI Stocks of the Infrastructure Boom

The AI Builders 15 is our hand-curated index of the top 15 companies building the infrastructure powering the AI Revolution.

Think of these companies as the ‘picks and shovels’ of the AI Gold Rush. They aren’t the ones writing the code; they’re supplying the data centers, chips, cooling technology, energy, and hardware to make it all work.

This includes:

Chipmakers like Nvidia ( NVDA ), whose GPUs are the digital coal fueling this entire revolution.

like ( ), whose GPUs are the digital coal fueling this entire revolution. Chip designers like Arm ( ARM ), whose architectures are becoming foundational to modern AI compute.

like ( ), whose architectures are becoming foundational to modern AI compute. Energy giants like Constellation Energy ( CEG ), keeping the lights on for every AI server farm.

like ( ), keeping the lights on for every AI server farm. Cooling tech leaders like Vertiv (VRT), delivering the thermal solutions needed for AI hardware to function without frying.

These firms make up the lifeblood of AI infrastructure.

And while the Nasdaq has surged ~92% since the AI Boom kicked off in late 2022, and the broader chip sector has returned ~80%, our preliminary AI Builders 15 index has absolutely crushed both…

Up over 240%.

That’s a 2.6X gain over the Nasdaq… a 3X return versus the semiconductors.

This group is already outperforming nearly every other corner of the market.

Why? Because governments, tech giants, and enterprises are throwing hundreds of billions of dollars into AI infrastructure. That money has to go somewhere. And the companies in our AI Builders 15 are exactly where it’s landing.

This index is about capturing that flood of capital with precision.

The AI Appliers 15: Leading the Next Wave of Disruptive Innovation

Now, while the Builders are busy laying the foundation and constructing the walls, the AI Appliers 15 are transforming the interior to create a smart house.

These are the 15 best stocks leveraging AI to transform how we live, work, learn, and play. They are using AI to build revolutionary experiences and transformational products.

Think:

Palantir ( PLTR ), whose AI-driven enterprise software is helping governments and corporations tackle complex challenges – from defense and intelligence to supply chain optimization and healthcare analytics

( ), whose AI-driven enterprise software is helping governments and corporations tackle complex challenges – from defense and intelligence to supply chain optimization and healthcare analytics Duolingo ( DUOL ), reinventing education with machine learning that customizes language-learning in real time

( ), reinventing education with machine learning that customizes language-learning in real time AppLovin (APP), powering targeted advertising and gaming optimization with real-time AI-driven insights

These firms are innovation engines, reimagining what business and consumer experiences look like in an AI-native world.

And their outperformance on Wall Street makes it clear just how powerful these businesses are.

Since the start of the AI Boom in late 2022, software stocks (as measured by the iShares Expanded Tech-Software ETF (IGV)) have risen ~100%.

The Nasdaq is up 92% in that time.

But our early stage AI Appliers 15 index?

Up more than 285%.

That’s 3X better than software stocks and more than 3X the Nasdaq.

That’s because this group represents the real ROI of AI: the tangible, value-generating outcomes for end users that are now flooding daily life.

From AI legal assistants to healthcare diagnostics to programmatic content creation, these companies are at the forefront of monetizing artificial intelligence. And they’re reshaping industries in the process.

Builders + Appliers: The Master Plan for AI Stock Investment

So, the AI Builders 15 captures AI’s physical infrastructure required to scale this megatrend to the next level.

The AI Appliers 15 captures the software side of the industry; those building atop that infrastructure to create innovative products – and generate enormous value.

Together, they form a complete strategy for thriving in the AI Boom.

And here’s the best part: we’re almost ready to publish both of these proprietary indices to our subscribers.

We’ve spent years researching the AI industry in order to understand it as intimately as possible – and ultimately, profit from it greatly. Even the current versions of these new indices show that they’re not just good; they’re already market-beating, trend-confirming, and wealth-building.

If you’ve been wondering which AI stocks to own, overwhelmed by the noise and confused by the hype…

This is your answer.

Your Investment Blueprint for Building Wealth in AI Stocks

The AI Boom isn’t a flash in the pan. It’s a generational shift in computing, business, and life itself.

But to ride the wave, you need a robust playbook to know which stocks are leading the charge – and which are riding coattails.

That’s what the AI Builders 15 and AI Appliers 15 are built to do.

They’re your compass for the AI Revolution. And they’re coming soon.

Get ready. The ‘Summer of AI’ has officially begun. And the smartest investors are already picking their winners.

Until our AI indices are ready to launch… If you want in on tomorrow’s titans, look no further than what we’re calling AI 2.0.

The era of digital AI was just the beginning. AI 2.0 is physical. It’s autonomous. And it’s already transforming billion-dollar industries.

From Walmart’s (WMT) robotic warehouses powered by Symbotic (SYM) to hospitals, restaurants, and factories, humanoid machines are reshaping the global economy in real time.

This isn’t science fiction. It’s a once-in-a-generation investment wave.

And the companies behind AI 2.0 could unlock a trillion-dollar fortune for early backers.

Learn all about one of our favorite plays before the next leg of the robotics boom takes off.

