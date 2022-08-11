2 ETFs With Outsized Volume on Technology & Large Cap

In the last trading session, Wall Street rallied on softer-than-expected inflation data that has lowered bets on the Fed’s aggressive rate hikes. Among the top ETFs, SPY gained 2.1% and DIA added 1.6%, while QQQ moved 2.8% higher on the day.



Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.

FXL : Volume 4.84 Times Average

This technology ETF was in the spotlight as around 223,000 shares moved hands compared with an average of 48,000 shares a day. We also saw some price movement as FXL gained 3.2% in the last session.



The move was largely due to the rally in technology stocks as lower inflation signals that the Fed won't hike interest rates as much as feared could have a big impact on tech ETFs like the ones we find in this ETF portfolio. FXL has gained 6.1% over the past month and has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.



FTC : Volume 3.67 Times Average



This large-cap growth ETF was under the microscope as nearly 142,000 shares moved hands. This compares with an average trading volume of roughly 40,000 shares and came as FTC gained 2% in the last trading session.



The movement can largely be blamed on the renewed interest in riskier assets on falling yields and declining commodity prices. FTC has gained 7% in a month’s time and has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.



