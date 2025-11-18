2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume on Biotechnology Stocks

In the last trading session, Wall Street delivered poor performance. Among the top ETFs, SPY slipped 0.9%, DIA tumbled 1.2% and QQQ moved 0.9% lower on the day.

Two specialized ETFs also stood out, with trading volumes far exceeding normal levels. In fact, both funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for most of the recent trading session. These ETFs could be worth watching in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.

PBE: Volume 4.03 Times Average

The Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF PBE was under the microscope as about 20,471 shares moved hands. This compares with an average trading volume of roughly 5,075 shares and came as PBE lost about 0.3% in the last trading session. PBE gained 6.1% in a month.

FBT: Volume 4.12 Times Average

The First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology ETF FBT was in the spotlight as around 89,466 shares moved hands compared with an average of 21,699 shares a day. We also saw some price movement as FBT inched up 0.2% in the last session. FBT ETF has gained 5.7% over the past month.

