2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume on World Equities & Banks

In the last trading session, Wall Street was extremely upbeat. Among the top ETFs, SPY added 0.5%, DIA gained about 0.4% while QQQ moved 0.6% higher on the day.

Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.

GWX : Volume 4.57 Times Average

This international small-cap ETF was under the microscope as about 194,420 million shares moved hands. This compares with an average trading volume of roughly 42,500 shares and came as GWX added more than 1% in the last trading session. GWX is down 4.2% in a month’s time.

FXO : Volume 3.63 Times Average

This bank ETF was in the spotlight as around 4.85 million shares moved hands compared with an average of 133,750 shares a day. We also saw some price movement as FXO added 0.9% in the last session. FXO has slumped 3.8% over the past month.

