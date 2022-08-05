2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume on Utilities and Bond

In the last trading session, U.S. stocks ended on a mixed note ahead of the monthly jobs report. Among the top ETFs, SPY lost 0.07% and DIA shed 0.2%, while QQQ moved 0.5% higher on the day.



Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.

FXU : Volume 4.61 Times Average



This utilities ETF was in the spotlight as around 813,000 shares moved hands compared with an average of 188,000 shares a day. We also saw some price movement as FXU lost 0.1% in the last session.



The move was largely due to bouts of volatility and uncertainty in the stock market that raised the appeal for defensive investment and could have a big impact on utilities ETFs like the ones we find in this ETF portfolio. FXU has gained 4% over the past month and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook.



ILTB : Volume 3.54 Times Average



This long-term bond ETF was under the microscope as nearly 218,000 shares moved hands. This compares with an average trading volume of roughly 65,000 shares and came as ILTB lost 0.04% in the last trading session.



The movement can largely be blamed on a drop in yields amid growing U.S.-Chins tensions. ILTB has gained 4% in a month’s time.



Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.Get it free >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Invesco QQQ (QQQ): ETF Research Reports



SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY): ETF Research Reports



SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA): ETF Research Reports



First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX ETF (FXU): ETF Research Reports



iShares Core 10 Year USD Bond ETF (ILTB): ETF Research Reports



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.