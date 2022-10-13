2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume on U.S. Treasury & Financials

In the last trading session, Wall Street was downbeat. Among the top ETFs, SPY lost 0.3%, DIA retreated about 0.04% while QQQ moved 0.03% lower on the day.

Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.

GOVT : Volume 6.18 Times Average

This U.S. treasury ETF was under the microscope as about 86.67 million shares moved hands. This compares with an average trading volume of roughly 14.02 million shares and came as GOVT gained about 0.20% in the last trading session. GOVT is down 3.2% in a month’s time.

VFH : Volume 3.05 Times Average

This financials ETF was in the spotlight as around 1.71 million shares moved hands compared with an average of 536,400 shares a day. We also saw some price movement as VFH declined 0.2% in the last session. BIS has lost 11.5% over the past month.

