2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume on Treasury and Value

In the last trading session, Wall Street rallied after logging in the worst week since March 2020. The rally was driven by bargain hunting as most investors flocked in to take advantage of equity weakness and extreme oversold conditions. Among the top ETFs, SPY climbed 2.5%, DIA rose 2.2% and QQQ moved 2.5% higher on the day.



Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.

VGSH : Volume 3.42 Times Average

This short-term Treasury ETF was in the spotlight as around 10 million shares moved hands compared with an average of 3.1 million shares a day. We also saw some price movement as VGSH lost 0.05% in the last session.



The move was largely the result of heightened volatility, which has raised the demand for cash-like ETFs, especially those that are relatively less vulnerable to interest-rate risk. This could have a big impact on the short-term bonds like the ones we find in this ETF portfolio. VGSH has shed 1% over the past month and carries a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook.

SCHV : Volume 2.51 Times Average

This value ETF was under the microscope as nearly 1.4 million shares moved hands. This compares with an average trading volume of roughly 584,000 shares and came as SCHV gained 2% in the last trading session.



The movement can largely be blamed on increased fears over recession as value stocks provide investors some shelter to investors from deep losses. SCHV is down 4.7% in a month’s time.

