2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume on S&P 500 Small-Cap and U.S. Treasury Bonds

In the last trading session, Wall Street offered an upbeat performance. Among the top ETFs, SPY gained 1% and DIA added 0.5%, while QQQ moved 1.4% higher on the day.

Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.

GOVT : Volume 5.01 Times Average

This U.S. Treasury bond ETF was in the spotlight as around 65.55 million shares moved hands compared with an average of 13.1 million shares a day. We also saw some price movement as GOVT added 0.9% in the last session. GOVT has gained 2.2% over the past month.

IJR : Volume 3.18 Times Average

This small-cap ETF was under the microscope as nearly 15.37 million shares moved hands. This compares with an average trading volume of roughly 4.84 million shares and came as IJR gained 0.22% in the last trading session. The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) IJR has gained 0.2% in a month’s time.





