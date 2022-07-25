2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume on S&P 100 and Junk Bond ETFs

In the last trading session, Wall Street offered a downbeat performance. Among the top ETFs, SPY lost 0.9%, DIA lost 0.4% and QQQ moved 1.8% lower on the day.

Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.

OEF : Volume 3.94 Times Average

This S&P 100 ETF was in the spotlight as around 1.42 billion shares moved hands compared with an average of 361.850 shares a day. We also saw some price movement as OEF lost 1% in the last session. OEF has gained 5.6% over the past month.

IHY : Volume 2.81 Times Average

This Junk bond ETF was under the microscope as nearly 65,988 million shares moved hands. This compares with an average trading volume of roughly 23,400 million shares and came as IHY lost 0.1% in the last trading session. IHY was down 1.4%.

