2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume on Short-Term Bonds & Small-Cap

In the last trading session, Wall Street offered a mixed performance. Among the top ETFs, SPY lost 0.9% and DIA lost 0.6%, while QQQ moved 1% lower on the day.

Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.

BIL : Volume 2.63 Times Average

This short-term treasury bond ETF was in the spotlight as around 15.5 million shares moved hands compared with an average of 5.9 million shares a day. We also saw some price movement as BIL lost 0.01% in the last session.

VB : Volume 4.47 Times Average

This small-cap ETF was under the microscope as nearly 4.52 million shares moved hands. This compares with an average trading volume of roughly 1.01 million shares and came as VB lost 0.4% in the last trading session.

