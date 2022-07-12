2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume on Quality and Bond

In the last trading session, Wall Street posted losses driven by fears of inflation and the upcoming earnings season. Among the top ETFs, SPY lost 1.1%, DIA shed 0.6% and QQQ moved 2.1% lower on the day.



Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.

QUAL : Volume 3.04 Times Average

This quality ETF was in the spotlight as around 5 million shares moved hands compared with an average of 1.7 million shares a day. We also saw some price movement as QUAL lost 1.2% in the last session.



The move was largely the result of investors’ flight to quality products amid the market turmoil that could have a big impact on the quality ETFs like the ones we find in this ETF portfolio. QUAL has shed 6.7% over the past month.

SHY : Volume 2.63 Times Average

This short-term bond ETF was under the microscope as nearly 16.7 million shares moved hands. This compares with an average trading volume of roughly 6.5 million shares and came as SHY gained 0.04% in the last trading session.



The movement can largely be blamed on heightened volatility, which has raised the demand for cash-like ETFs, especially those that are relatively less vulnerable to interest-rate risk. SHY is down 0.5% in a month’s time and carries a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook.

