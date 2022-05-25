2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume on Mid-Cap & Consumer

In the last trading session, Wall Street was mixed. Among the top ETFs, SPY declined 0.8%, DIA gained about 0.2% while QQQ moved 2.1% lower on the day.

Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.

IJJ : Volume 5.44 Times Average

This mid-cap ETF was under the microscope as about 3.2 million shares moved hands. This compares with an average trading volume of roughly 615,300 shares and came as IJJ lost more than 0.6% in the last trading session. IJR is down 7.6% in a month’s time.

IYC : Volume 3.57 Times Average

This consumer ETF was in the spotlight as around 744,229 shares moved hands compared with an average of 216,510 million shares a day. We also saw some price movement as IYC lost about 2.6% in the last session. IYC has slumped 18.6% over the past month.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.