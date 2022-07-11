2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume on Large Caps and United Kingdom

In the last trading session, Wall Street offered a mixed performance. Among the top ETFs, SPY lost 0.1% and DIA lost 0.2%, while QQQ moved 0.13% higher on the day.

Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.

CSM : Volume 11.68 Times Average

This large-cap ETF was in the spotlight as around 269,149 shares moved hands compared with an average of 23,000 shares a day. We also saw some price movement as CSM lost 0.2% in the last session.

EWU : Volume 3.11 Times Average

This United Kingdom ETF was under the microscope as nearly 14.25 million shares moved hands. This compares with an average trading volume of roughly 4.58 million shares and came as EWU lost 0.4% in the last trading session.





