2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume on Inverse Leveraged Natural Gas and Social Media ETFs
In the last trading session, Wall Street offered a decent performance. Among the top ETFs, SPY gained 1.5%, DIA added 1.1% and QQQ moved about 1.8% higher on the day.
Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.
KOLD: Volume 2.82 Times Average
This inverse leveraged natural gas ETF was in the spotlight as around 20 million shares moved hands compared with an average of 7.08 million shares a day. We also saw some price movement as KOLD lost 2% in the last session. KOLD is down 64.2% over the past month.
SOCL: Volume 3.13 Times Average
This social media ETF was under the microscope as nearly 70,000 shares moved hands. This compares with an average trading volume of roughly 21,650 shares and came as SOCL lost 0.4% in the last trading session. SOCL was down 0.1%.
