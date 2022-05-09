2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume on Growth and Dividend

In the last trading session, Wall Street lost strength. Among the top ETFs, SPY declined 0.6%, DIA retreated 0.4% while QQQ moved 1.2% lower on the day.

Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.

MGK : Volume 3.03 Times Average

This large-cap growth ETF was in the spotlight as around 1.1 million shares moved hands compared with an average of 357,000 shares a day. We also saw some price movement as MGK lost 1.1% in the last session. MGK has plunged 11.9% over the past month. Rising rate worries weighed on the growth ETFs heavily.

FDL : Volume 3.21 Times Average

This dividend ETF was under the microscope as nearly two million shares moved hands. This compares with an average trading volume of roughly 683,000 shares and came as FDL gained about 0.7% in the last trading session. FDL is down 2.7% in a month’s time and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold). In a tumultuous trading environment, investors probably sought safety toward dividend ETFs.

