Technology

2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume on Government Bonds and Healthcare

Contributor
Sanghamitra Saha Zacks
Published

In the last trading session, Wall Street posted solid gains. Among the top ETFs, SPY gained 1.9%, DIA gained 2.1% and QQQ moved 1.8% higher on the day.

Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.

GOVT: Volume 3.25 Times Average

This short-term U.S. treasury ETF was in the spotlight as around 41.70 million shares moved hands compared with an average of 12.83 million shares a day. We also saw some price movement as GOVT gained 0.2% in the last session. GOVT has gained 3.2% over the past month.

XHS: Volume 3.25 Times Average

This materials ETF was under the microscope as nearly 18,700 shares moved hands. This compares with an average trading volume of roughly 4,880 shares and came as XHS gained 3% in the last trading session. XHS is up 12.9% in a month’s time.


Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Get it free >>

Click to get this free report

SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (XHS): ETF Research Reports

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XHS GOVT

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular