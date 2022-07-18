2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume on Government Bonds and Healthcare

In the last trading session, Wall Street posted solid gains. Among the top ETFs, SPY gained 1.9%, DIA gained 2.1% and QQQ moved 1.8% higher on the day.

Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.

GOVT : Volume 3.25 Times Average

This short-term U.S. treasury ETF was in the spotlight as around 41.70 million shares moved hands compared with an average of 12.83 million shares a day. We also saw some price movement as GOVT gained 0.2% in the last session. GOVT has gained 3.2% over the past month.

XHS : Volume 3.25 Times Average

This materials ETF was under the microscope as nearly 18,700 shares moved hands. This compares with an average trading volume of roughly 4,880 shares and came as XHS gained 3% in the last trading session. XHS is up 12.9% in a month’s time.

