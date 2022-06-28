2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume on Dividend and Pharma

In the last trading session, Wall Street logged in modest losses as the comeback rally stalled. Among the top ETFs, SPY lost 0.4% and DIA shed 0.2%, while QQQ moved 0.7% lower on the day.



Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.



DIV : Volume 11.51 Times Average



This dividend ETF was in the spotlight as around 2.2 million shares moved hands compared with an average of 222,000 shares a day. We also saw some price movement as DIV gained 1.5% in the last session.



The move was largely the result of volatility and uncertainty that could have a big impact on the dividend stocks like the ones we find in this ETF portfolio. DIV has plunged 3.7% over the past month and carries a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook.



XPH : Volume 6.11 Times Average



This pharma ETF was under the microscope as nearly 387,000 shares moved hands. This compares with an average trading volume of roughly 64,000 shares and came as XPH climbed 3.1% in the last trading session.



The movement can largely be blamed on a defensive tilt given the market turmoil. XPH is up 2.3% in a month’s time and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 with a High risk outlook.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.