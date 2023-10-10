2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume on Defense & Banks

In the last trading session, Wall Street was extremely upbeat. Among the top ETFs, SPY added 0.6%, DIA gained about 0.6% while QQQ moved 0.5% higher on the day.

Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.

PPA : Volume 6.42 Times Average

This defense ETF was under the microscope as about 590,900 million shares moved hands due to the geopolitical crisis in the Middle East. This compares with an average trading volume of roughly 92,000 shares and came as PPA added more than 4% in the last trading session. PPA is up 0.1% in a month’s time.

KBWB : Volume 2.86 Times Average

This bank ETF was in the spotlight as around 4.3 million shares moved hands compared with an average of 975,000 shares a day. We also saw some price movement as KBWB added 0.1% in the last session. KBWB has slumped 5.9% over the past month.





Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA): ETF Research Reports

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.