2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume on Defense & Banks

October 10, 2023 — 07:00 am EDT

Written by Sanghamitra Saha for Zacks ->

In the last trading session, Wall Street was extremely upbeat. Among the top ETFs, SPY added 0.6%, DIA gained about 0.6% while QQQ moved 0.5% higher on the day.

Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.

PPA: Volume 6.42 Times Average

This defense ETF was under the microscope as about 590,900 million shares moved hands due to the geopolitical crisis in the Middle East. This compares with an average trading volume of roughly 92,000 shares and came as PPA added more than 4% in the last trading session. PPA is up 0.1% in a month’s time.

KBWB: Volume 2.86 Times Average

This bank ETF was in the spotlight as around 4.3 million shares moved hands compared with an average of 975,000 shares a day. We also saw some price movement as KBWB added 0.1% in the last session. KBWB has slumped 5.9% over the past month.


 

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA): ETF Research Reports

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB): ETF Research Reports

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
Zacks
Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.
Stocks mentioned

PPA
KBWB

