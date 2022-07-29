2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume on Corporate Bonds and Healthcare ETFs

In the last trading session, Wall Street offered a decent performance. Among the top ETFs, SPY gained 1.3%, DIA added 1% and QQQ moved about 1% higher on the day.

Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.

VCIT : Volume 3.25 Times Average

This corporate bond ETF was in the spotlight as around 19.74 billion shares moved hands compared with an average of 6.1 million shares a day. We also saw some price movement as VCIT gained 1% in the last session. VCIT up 4.2% over the past month.

XHS : Volume 5.60 Times Average

This healthcare services ETF was under the microscope as nearly 35,000 shares moved hands. This compares with an average trading volume of roughly 6,000 shares and came as XHS gained 0.3% in the last trading session. XHS was up 13.6%.

