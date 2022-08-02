2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume on Bond and Large-Cap

In the last trading session, U.S. stocks slipped to begin August, following their best month since 2020. Among the top ETFs, SPY lost 0.3% and DIA shed 0.2%, while QQQ moved 0.06% lower on the day.



Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.



ILTB : Volume 7.20 Times Average



This bond ETF was in the spotlight as around 361,000 shares moved hands compared with an average of 55,000 shares a day. We also saw some price movement as ILTB gained 1.1% in the last session.



The move was largely the result of declining yields that could have a big impact on bond ETFs like the ones we find in this ETF portfolio. ILTB has gained 5% over the past month.



VONG : Volume 5.17 Times Average



This large-cap growth ETF was under the microscope as nearly 4.3 million shares moved hands. This compares with an average trading volume of roughly 889,000 shares and came as VONG shed 0.1% in the last trading session.



The movement can largely be blamed on rising investors’ risk appetite. VONG has gained 11.7% in a month’s time and carries a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.

