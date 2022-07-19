2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume on Bond and Emerging Markets

In the last trading session, Wall Street posted a loss at the close, giving up all the gains made earlier in the session. Among the top ETFs, SPY lost 0.8%, DIA shed 0.6% and QQQ moved 0.8% lower on the day.



Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.

ILTB : Volume 6.25 Times Average

This bond ETF was in the spotlight as around 244,000 shares moved hands compared with an average of 38,000 shares a day. We also saw some price movement as ILTB lost 1% in the last session.



The move was largely the result of declining bond yields that could have a huge impact on bond ETFs like the ones we find in this ETF portfolio. ILTB has added 1.4% over the past month.

ECON : Volume 5.95 Times Average

This emerging market ETF was under the microscope as nearly 185,000 shares moved hands. This compares with an average trading volume of roughly 33,000 shares and came as ECON lost 0.05% in the last trading session.



The movement can largely be blamed on a decline in the dollar against the basket of currencies that pulled in more capital into the emerging markets. ECON is up 1.4% in a month’s time and carries a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.