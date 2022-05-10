2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume on All-Cap Blend and Dividend

In the last trading session, Wall Street continued to lose. Among the top ETFs, SPY declined 3.2%, DIA retreated about 2% while QQQ moved 3.9% lower on the day.

Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.

SCHB : Volume 3.32 Times Average

This all-cap blend ETF was in the spotlight as around 7 million shares moved hands compared with an average of 2.12 million shares a day. We also saw some price movement as SCHB lost 3.5% in the last session. SCHB has plunged 11.5% over the past month.

VYM : Volume 2.34 Times Average

This dividend ETF was under the microscope as about 4.68 million shares moved hands. This compares with an average trading volume of roughly 2.0 million shares and came as VYM lost about 1.9% in the last trading session. VYM is down 5.3% in a month’s time and has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy).





