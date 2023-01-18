2 ETFs That Pay Huge Dividends, But Only One Is a Buy

In this video, I discuss the details of two of the most popular dividend-paying exchange-traded funds (ETFs): the Schwab US Dividend ETF (NYSEMKT: SCHD) and the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEMKT: JEPI). After breaking down each ETF, I select which one I prefer for my portfolio going forward.

Check out this video and let me know in the comments which ETF you prefer.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Jan. 15, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 16, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Schwab Strategic Trust-Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Schwab Strategic Trust-Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 9, 2023

Mark Roussin, CPA has positions in Schwab Strategic Trust-Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Mark Roussin is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.