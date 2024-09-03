2 Entertainment Stocks For Your September 2024 Watchlist

The entertainment sector is made up of a diverse range of companies involved in media production, distribution, and live experiences. This includes film studios, streaming platforms, gaming companies, and theme park operators. Entertainment stocks represent ownership in these companies traded on public exchanges. The sector has undergone significant transformation with the advent of digital streaming and interactive media.

Investing in entertainment stocks can offer several potential benefits. These companies often boast strong brand recognition and loyal customer bases. Many have developed recurring revenue models through subscriptions or successful franchises. The sector has shown resilience during economic downturns as consumers seek affordable entertainment options. However, entertainment stocks also carry specific risks. Consumer preferences can shift rapidly, making success in the industry unpredictable. Content production often requires substantial upfront investments. The competitive landscape is intense, particularly in the streaming segment.

When evaluating entertainment stocks, it’s crucial to assess a company’s content library and production capabilities. Consider their ability to adapt to emerging distribution channels and technologies. Analyze their strategy for international expansion and navigating regulatory challenges. Be mindful of potential disruptions from new entertainment formats or platforms. It’s important to stay in the know about evolving consumer trends and technological advancements shaping the entertainment landscape. Considering this, let’s explore two entertainment stocks to watch in the stock market now.

Entertainment Stocks To Buy [Or Avoid] Now

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS)

(NYSE: DIS) Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX)

Walt Disney Co. (DIS Stock)

First off, The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is a multinational entertainment and media conglomerate. They operate diverse business segments including theme parks, film studios, television networks, and streaming services. Disney is known for its iconic characters, franchises, and properties across various entertainment mediums.

Last month, The Walt Disney Company announced its third quarter 2024 financial results. In detail, the company notched in a beat for the quarter, posting Q3 2024 earnings of $1.39 per share, and revenue of $23.16 billion. This is versus Wall Street’s estimates which were earnings per share of $1.20, with revenue estimates of $22.86 billion. Additionally, the company said it expects fiscal year 2024 earning estimates of $4.89 per share.

In the last month of trading, shares of Disney stock have gained by 2.94%. Meanwhile, on Tuesday morning, DIS stock is trading flat on the day, at $90.35 a share.

Netflix (NFLX Stock)

Next, Netflix Inc. (NFLX) is a leading global streaming entertainment service. They provide a wide variety of TV series, films, documentaries, and original content across diverse genres and languages. Netflix operates on a subscription-based model, allowing members to watch content on various internet-connected devices.

Back in July, Netflix announced its second quarter 2024 financial and operating results. Diving in, the company reported Q2 2024 earnings of $4.88 per share and revenue of $9.56 billion. This is in comparison with consensus estimates, which were earning estimates of $4.70 per share, with revenue estimates of $9.53 billion. In addition, revenue increased by 16.76% versus the same time, the prior year.

Looking at the last month of trading, shares of NFLX stock have advanced by 13.58%. Moreover, during Tuesday’s late morning trading session, Netflix stock is trading lower on the day by 3.05% at $679.94 a share.

