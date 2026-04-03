2 Energy Stocks Worth Buying Now and Holding Through Whatever Comes Next

Key Points

Chevron can deliver attractive total returns regardless of how geopolitical events unfold.

Enterprise Products Partners is an ideal all-weather pipeline stock.

10 stocks we like better than Chevron ›

Perhaps the best word to describe the current geopolitical dynamics is... chaotic. Even with assurances from the Trump administration that the conflict with Iran will soon end, no one is certain how long hostilities will continue. Even if a ceasefire is reached, questions will remain about whether or not it will last.

Pragmatic investors should be prepared for multiple twists and turns. How can they achieve this goal? Here are two energy stocks worth buying and holding through whatever comes next.

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1. Chevron

Unsurprisingly, Chevron (NYSE: CVX) has been one of the biggest winners in the energy sector in 2026. Like most oil stocks, it benefits when oil prices skyrocket. If Iran continues to disrupt traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, Chevron's shares will likely rise even more than they already have.

But what if oil prices decline sharply? This energy giant would still be fine. Chevron's cost structure is so low that it can pay dividends and fund all of its planned capital expenditures even if oil drops below $50 per barrel.

As the largest U.S. natural gas producer, Chevron is well-positioned to profit from the anticipated strong demand for natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) from data centers. The company is in the catbird seat to capitalize on potential opportunities in Venezuela.

Even before the attack on Iran, Chevron projected double-digit average annual earnings-per-share growth. With this level of expected growth and a dividend yield of 3.6%, this stock can deliver attractive total returns regardless of how geopolitical events unfold.

2. Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners' (NYSE: EPD) pipelines and terminals are critical to U.S. NGL exports. With the Middle East crisis, the importance of the company's distribution network has increased.

This pipeline stock is poised to prosper even if the crisis ends, though. Both domestic and international demand for NGLs and petrochemicals is likely to grow over the coming years. Adding to Enterprise's appeal is its lofty distribution yield of roughly 5.9%. The company has also increased its distribution for 27 consecutive years.

Importantly, Enterprise is largely insulated from oil and gas price volatility thanks to its fee-based business model. It's also inflation-resistant, with around 90% of its long-term contracts featuring escalation provisions.

Few midstream energy companies are as well-positioned as Enterprise Products Partners for whatever happens next. The company has the strongest balance sheet in the industry. It has delivered reliable cash flow for more than two decades, a period that included the Great Recession, the oil price collapse from 2015 to 2017, and the COVID-19 pandemic. Like Chevron, Enterprise Products Partners appears to be an ideal all-weather energy stock.

Should you buy stock in Chevron right now?

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Keith Speights has positions in Chevron and Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chevron. The Motley Fool recommends Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.