2 Energy Stocks That Are the Smartest Long-Term Buys During the Energy Boom

Key Points

Energy companies are profiting as much as anyone from artificial intelligence (AI).

With data center expansion, they will have even more revenue opportunities.

Bloom Energy and GE Vernova are two stocks that can be long-term winners.

10 stocks we like better than Bloom Energy ›

If there's an investing theme in 2026, it's that energy stocks are no longer sitting quietly in the background as pick-and-shovel plays in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector. As uncertainty swirls around oil prices and the broader markets, certain companies are still handily outperforming the S&P 500.

Narrowing down where to invest, however, gets trickier. As more retail investors start scooping up shares of energy companies powering AI workloads, sending stock prices higher in the short term, it can become difficult to figure out which companies could offer durable returns.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

The two that we'll look at today -- Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) and GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) -- not only have provided short-term gains but also have large, long-term potential intact. Here's why.

Reliable power deployed in 90 days or less

For energy demand, Bloom found a niche in the energy sector with its solid-oxide fuel cells, generating on-site power that can fit into existing infrastructure. Each of its energy server providers has enough baseload power for 100 homes or a small office building, and each is roughly the size of an average parking space. Companies can either base most of their power needs on Bloom's energy servers or set up a microgrid that kicks in when there are power disruptions caused by strain on traditional grids or outages from extreme weather.

The surge in demand for Bloom's on-site power generation is largely being fueled by the energy needs of AI, with data center operator clients including Oracle. But outside of tech companies running data centers, its other customers include Walmart, Target, FedEx, and Home Depot.

The company is seeing explosive revenue growth, reporting $751.1 million in its 2026 first-quarter results, up 130%. In addition, it's becoming profitable. Net income in that first quarter was $75.1 million, a vast improvement from the $23.8 million the company lost during the same time a year ago.

Based on the stock price alone, however, Bloom is not a hidden gem waiting to be discovered by short-term investors. As of this writing, not only are shares up nearly 200% in 2026, but they have also skyrocketed more than 1,200% over the last year. Those gains are also paired with sharp swings lower, which any potential shareholder will have to stomach. For example, shares opened near $142 on Nov. 10, 2025, and opened at around $96 on Nov. 14, 2025.

Still, with Bloom's ability to have its energy servers up and running in 90 days, combined with data center expansion and the growing need for energy resources outside of traditional grids, this stock can still offer plenty of long-term upside.

Leading the way in developing a new type of nuclear reactor

GE Vernova does a little bit of everything in the energy space; it sells gas and hydro turbines and offers maintenance, repairs, and upgrades for steam plants. In addition, it's in the nuclear power sector through its partnership with Japanese conglomerate Hitachi.

GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy is developing a small modular reactor (SMR), the BWRX-300. The benefit of an SMR is that it offers greater placement flexibility, faster construction times, and lower costs than traditional reactors.

Currently, GE Vernova Hitachi is the only company with an SMR under construction in North America. Called the Darlington New Nuclear Project, the BWRX-300 reactor is expected to enter commercial operation in Ontario in 2030. With four planned units, the energy produced would be enough to power over 1 million homes and businesses. In the U.S., GE Vernova Hitachi has a proposed project in Tennessee, and, depending on regulatory approval, the company expects its SMR to be operational by the early 2030s.

While its returns have not been as extreme as Bloom's, GE Vernova has still left shareholders happy, with the stock price climbing nearly 130% over the last 12 months and around 55% in 2026. Those are still large gains, but compared to Bloom, its stock price moves are much less volatile. The stock price is bound to pull back at some point, but the long-term outlook is still bright, with a backlog of $163 billion indicating strong future demand.

Should you buy stock in Bloom Energy right now?

Before you buy stock in Bloom Energy, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bloom Energy wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $481,589!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,345,714!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 993% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 22, 2026.

Jack Delaney has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bloom Energy, GE Vernova, Home Depot, Oracle, Target, and Walmart. The Motley Fool recommends FedEx and Hitachi. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.