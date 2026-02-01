2 Electric Vehicle Stocks That Could Make You Rich... Slowly

Key Points

Global electric vehicle adoption is expected to rapidly grow over the next decade.

QuantumScape's solid-state batteries promise faster charging, better range, at a lower cost.

Italian luxury carmaker Ferrari has durable competitive advantages that drive its profitability higher.

10 stocks we like better than QuantumScape ›

Electric vehicles (EVs) are expanding across the globe. The future is almost certainly an electrified automotive industry and the intense transition from internal combustion engines to EVs is opening up investing opportunities in not only traditional automakers, but also charging infrastructure companies, battery companies, and suppliers of all sizes, among many others.

QuantumScape (NASDAQ: QS) and Ferrari (NYSE: RACE) are rather unique in their own ways, and through the evolution of EVs could provide investors with sizable returns in the long term.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Home run potential

Investors probably throw the term "game-changing" around far too often, but the batteries QuantumScape is developing could be just that. QuantumScape is a leader in solid-state lithium-metal battery technology that promises investors and consumers faster recharging, longer range, enhanced safety, and lower costs -- essentially the holy grail for EV batteries.

While the stock will remain highly speculative and volatile in the near term, the company is in an exciting transition for long-term investors. QuantumScape, as of early 2026, is transitioning from a research-focused company to generating initial revenue, which alone could reduce risk and lure more institutional investment.

In fact, during QuantumScape's third quarter, the company started shipping B1 samples of its QSE-5 cell, a key milestone for its full-year vision, and through its new Cobra production process the company has taken a big step toward commercial volume production.

Another reason to be optimistic about QuantumScape long-term is its joint venture with PowerCo, Volkswagen Group's battery entity. The partnership will give PowerCo the license to mass produce QuantumScape's battery technology for roughly 1 million vehicles annually, in return for royalty payments.

Undercover electrification

When investors and consumers think of Ferrari, many likely think of the company's gas-guzzling supercars that are often found tearing up the racetrack. While that's fair, investors should also make a mental note that Ferrari is also an undercover electric vehicle powerhouse, it just goes about its strategy a little differently than traditional automakers currently.

Rather than diving all-in on full-electric vehicles as many mainstream automakers did -- and keep in mind many of those automakers are making expensive decisions to pull back on those plans -- Ferrari took a smaller step forward and invested in hybrids. So far, that decision has proven wise; hybrids generated 43% of Ferrari's shipments during the third quarter of 2025.

The great news for Ferrari investors is that demand and pricing power for Ferrari vehicles are so high the company isn't dealing with the profitability concerns that come with EVs for many automakers. In fact, if you look at Ferrari's impressive operating margins over time, you can see the metric consistently rise, emphasizing the company's durable competitive advantages.

Are QuantumScape and Ferrari buys?

QuantumScape and Ferrari offer investors two very different angles to investing in the future of global EV markets. QuantumScape could be the first company to mass produce solid-state batteries, which would be a game changer for the EV industry, and set investors up for massive returns in the long term -- but with that comes sizable uncertainty and risk.

Meanwhile, Ferrari offers investors a much more stable way to dip their toes in the EV industry, as its shipments will still remain balanced between highly profitable internal combustion engine supercars and its newer line of hybrids, before launching its first full-electric vehicle in the near term.

Should you buy stock in QuantumScape right now?

Before you buy stock in QuantumScape, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and QuantumScape wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $450,256!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,171,666!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 942% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 1, 2026.

Daniel Miller has positions in Ford Motor Company and General Motors. The Motley Fool recommends Ferrari, General Motors, and Volkswagen Ag. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.