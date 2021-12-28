2 E-Commerce Stocks to Watch in 2022

Today's video focuses on Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and why these two e-commerce stocks should be on investors' radar due to substantial growth potential. Here are some highlights from the video.

Sea Limited has expanded Shopee's e-commerce solutions into numerous countries in Southeast Asia, Latin America, and even Europe. In January, Shopee will expand into Argentina, one of the top economies in Latin America. Amazon has numerous services that grab viewers' attention, such as Audible, Prime Video, Twitch, Amazon Store, and Amazon Music. These solutions have allowed Amazon to become a strong player in advertising. Amazon's most recent earnings reported roughly $8.1 billion in its "others" segment, primarily including revenue from its advertising market, and is up 49% year over year. Companies require robust long-term cloud solutions in the current move to the metaverse. On Dec. 1, it was announced that Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had selected AWS as its strategic cloud provider. Meta will use AWS services and global infrastructure to grow its research and development.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of Dec. 23, 2021. The video was published on Dec. 24, 2021.



