2 Dow Stocks To Watch Today

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is one of the world’s most popular stock market indices. It is made up of 30 large-cap blue-chip companies that are industry leaders in their respective fields. These businesses were chosen for their reputation, growth potential, and overall financial health.

The DJIA’s constituent companies come from a wide range of industries, including technology, healthcare, financial services, and consumer goods. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG), Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) are among the most well-known names on the list. These companies are considered stable and reliable investments for both individual and institutional investors due to their size and reputation.

Furthermore, investing in Dow stocks can provide investors with exposure to some of the world’s largest and most stable corporations. However, it is important to note that the DJIA’s performance is not always indicative of the overall market or the performance of individual stocks. Before making any investment decisions, as with any other, it is critical to conduct extensive research and analysis. Keeping this on top of mind, here are two dow stocks for your late March 2023 watchlist.

Dow Jones Stocks To Watch Now

UnitedHealth Group (UNH Stock)

UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) is a healthcare company that provides health insurance and healthcare services. The company’s offerings include healthcare plans, pharmaceutical benefits management, and healthcare technology services. UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest healthcare companies in the world, with operations in the United States and several international markets.

This week, the company announced the date it will release its first quarter 2023 financial and operating results. UNH reported that it will report its Q1 2023 results on Friday, April 14, 2023, ahead of the U.S. stock market opening. To recap, in Q4 2022, the company reported a beat with earnings of $5.34 per share, with revenue of $82.8 billion.

Year-to-date, shares of UNH stock have slipped by 9.39%. Meanwhile, on Friday’s late-morning trading session, UNH stock is trading flat on the day so far at $469.96 a share.

McDonald’s Corp. (MCD Stock)

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) is a global fast-food restaurant chain that operates in over 100 countries. The company is one of the most recognized brands in the world and has a long-standing reputation for innovation and marketing prowess.

At the end of January, McDonald’s announced a beat for its Q4 2022 earnings results. Specifically, the company posted an EPS of $2.59 versus estimates of $2.46 per share. Additionally, MCD reported revenue of $5.9 billion in comparison to analysts’ estimates of $5.6 billion. What’s more, McDonald’s also offers an annual dividend yield of 2.26%.

Looking at MCD stock since the start of 2023, shares are up by 1.84% YTD. Though, ahead of Friday’s lunchtime session, shares of Mcdonald’s stock are trading slightly lower on the day by 0.16% at $269.20 a share.

