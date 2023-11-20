2 Dow Jones Stocks To Watch In November 2023

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), often simply called “the Dow,” is a key stock market index. It tracks the stock performance of 30, large, publicly-traded companies based in the United States. The Dow is one of the oldest and most commonly followed indices worldwide. It includes a variety of companies from different sectors, reflecting a broad spectrum of the U.S. economy.

Investing in Dow Jones stocks involves buying shares in these large, established companies. These stocks are typically considered by many investors to represent stable and well-established businesses. However, like any other stock market investment, they are subject to market risks and economic changes. They can appeal to investors looking for exposure to a diversified mix of industries.

As with any investment strategy, it’s important for investors to research and understand market trends and company fundamentals. This approach is key to making informed decisions that align with individual financial goals and risk tolerance. Considering all of this, let’s look at two Dow 30 stocks that are trending in the stock market today.

Dow Jones Stocks To Buy [Or Sell] Today

The Boeing Company (BA Stock)

To begin, The Boeing Company (BA) is an aerospace company, globally recognized for its manufacturing of commercial jetliners, defense, space, and security systems. It is one of the largest exporters in the United States, offering products and tailored services to airlines and U.S. and allied government customers. Additionally, Boeing’s product line includes a range of passenger airplanes, military aircraft, satellites, and advanced communication systems.

Last month, Boeing reported its Q3 2023 financial results. Getting straight into it, the aerospace company announced a loss of $3.26 per share, along with revenue of $18.10 billion for the third quarter of 2023. This is versus Wall Street’s estimates for the quarter which were a loss of $3.21 per share, and revenue estimates of $18.27 billion. Meanwhile, the company’s revenue increased by 13.46% versus the same period, the previous year.

Looking at the last month of trading, shares of BA stock have surged by 20.01%. Moreover, during Monday’s mid-morning trading session, Boeing stock opened higher by 3.86% at $216.07 per share.

Salesforce (CRM Stock)

Second, Salesforce Inc. (CRM) is a global leader in customer relationship management (CRM) software, delivering a comprehensive suite of cloud-based applications for sales, service, marketing, and more. It enables businesses of all sizes to connect with their customers in new ways through its cloud platform.

Earlier this month, Salesforce announced that it would release its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 on November 30, 2023, after the stock market closes for the day. To recap, last quarter Salesforce announced earnings of $2.20 per share, along with revenue of $8.60 billion.

In the last month of trading, Salesforce stock has increased by 10.07%. While, during Monday’s mid-morning trading session, shares of CRM stock opened up by 1.39% at $224.25 per share.

