2 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks For Your Mid-October 2023 Watchlist

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is widely recognized as “the Dow.” It’s a notable stock market index, representing the performance of 30 major U.S. companies from various sectors. Established over a century ago, it serves as a broad measure of U.S. economic health and market conditions. It features “blue-chip” stocks, known for stability and dependable performance. Corporations like Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) highlight the financial strength demonstrated by the Dow.

Investing in Dow Jones Industrial Average stocks involves buying shares of its constituent companies. Each is often seen as a secure, reliable investment due to historical resilience and consistent returns. The DJIA’s blue-chip stocks are known for weathering economic downturns and providing stable returns. Thus, they present a seemingly prudent investment strategy. The varied sectors representing technology, healthcare finance, and others provide investors with diverse industry exposure.

Retail investors and traders can direct investments towards individual DJIA companies or exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track the index. This provides a diversified investment approach. Investing in the DJIA, through either individual stocks or ETFs, requires careful attention to market trends, economic indicators, and company performances. This ensures that the investment approach is both strategic and well-informed. Having said this, here are two Dow 30 stocks to check out in the stock market now.

Dow Jones Stocks To Buy [Or Sell] Now

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA)

(NYSE: BA) The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS)

Boeing Company (BA Stock)

First up, The Boeing Company (BA), commonly referred to as Boeing stands as one of the world’s foremost aerospace and defense manufacturers. The company engages in the design, development, and production of aircraft, satellites, missile defense systems, and advanced technology solutions for a global customer base.

Just this week, The Boeing Company announced its program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the third quarter of 2023. In detail, Boeing reported it delivered 70 units of the 737 model and 19 units of the 787 model in the commercial airplanes category. In the defense, space, and security category, its deliveries included 9 units of remanufactured AH-64 Apache helicopters. Making it one of the highest in this category for the quarter. Additionally, the company delivered 5 new AH-64 Apache units. This also stands out as one of the higher figures in this period.

In the last month of trading, BA stock has fallen by 11.08%. Meanwhile, during Friday’s lunchtime trading session, shares of Boeing Company stock are trading down on the day so far by 3.13% at $185.30 a share.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS Stock)

Next, The Walt Disney Company (DIS), universally known as Disney, operates as a diversified multinational entertainment and media conglomerate. Disney is well known for its film and TV production, theme parks, and various related media networks. This includes the popular Disney+ streaming service.

Last month, Walt Disney Company and Charter Communications announced it has entered a multi-year distribution agreement. This reintegrates Disney’s networks into Spectrum’s offerings and blends traditional and streaming services. The deal includes providing Disney+ Basic and ESPN+ in specific Spectrum TV packages. As well as making Disney’s Direct-To-Consumer services available to Charter’s broadband-only customers.

Looking at the last month of trading activity, shares of DIS stock are trading slightly higher by 0.30%. Moreover, during Friday’s lunchtime trading action, Walt Disney stock is trading down on the day so far by 0.74% at $83.73 a share.

