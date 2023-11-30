2 Dow 30 Stocks For Your December 2023 Watchlist

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), often referred to as the Dow, is a key stock market index. It tracks 30 prominent, publicly-owned companies based in the United States. The Dow is one of the oldest and most watched indices in the world. It serves as a barometer for the overall health of the U.S. stock market and economy.

Dow Jones stocks represent a cross-section of industries, from finance to technology. These stocks are known for their stability and strong historical performance. Investing in the Dow 30 can be an approach for those seeking diversified exposure to the U.S. economy. However, as with any investment, it involves risks and requires research. Investors often use the Dow as a benchmark for their portfolios.

Investing in Dow 30 stocks appeals to both individual and institutional investors. It offers a balance between growth potential and stability. These stocks typically have a long history of profitability and solid business models. They are often considered less volatile than the broader market. However, investors should consider market trends and individual company performance. Diversification and due diligence remain crucial in stock investments. All things considered, here are two Dow 30 stocks to watch in the stock market today.

Dow Jones Stocks To Invest In [Or Avoid] Now

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC)

(NASDAQ: INTC) The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS)

Intel (INTC Stock)

First up, Intel Corporation (INTC) is a leading global technology company, primarily known for designing and manufacturing semiconductor chips. The company’s product range extends beyond computer processors to include technologies in cloud computing, data centers, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Last month, Intel announced its third quarter 2023 financial results. In the report, the company reported better-than-expected results, posting an EPS of $0.44 per share, on revenue of $14.16 billion for Q3 2023. To provide background, Wall Street’s consensus estimates for the quarter were an EPS of $0.19 per share and revenue estimates of $13.48 billion.

In the last month of trading, Intel stock has gained by 23.12%. During Thursday’s morning trading action, shares of INTC stock opened slightly red by 0.49% currently trading at $44.72 a share.

Source: TradingView

Goldman Sachs Group (GS Stock)

Following that, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) is a multinational investment bank and financial services company headquartered in New York. The company is known for investment banking, asset management, and various other financial services. They cater to a diverse client base, including corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals.

Last month, Goldman Sachs also reported a beat for its third quarter 2023 financial results. Looking deeper into it, the financial company announced an EPS of $5.47 per share, with revenue of $28.53 billion for Q3 2023. In detail, this is compared to analysts’ estimates for the quarter which were an EPS of $5.32 per share, and revenue of $11.19 billion. With that, revenue also increased by 54.35% versus the same period, the prior year.

Year-to-date, shares of GS stock are down modestly by 1.26%. Meanwhile, during Thursday’s morning trading session, Goldman Sachs stock opened green on the day so far up 0.39% at $341.60 a share.

Source: TradingView

