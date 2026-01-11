2 Dominant Tech Stocks to Buy in January and Hold for 5 Years

Key Points

Investors continue to underestimate just how profitable Amazon can become over time.

Strong demand for enterprise AI and advertising growth continues to drive impressive gains for Google.

10 stocks we like better than Amazon ›

The "Magnificent Seven" are among the most profitable and cash-rich businesses on the planet. These companies are driving the growth in artificial intelligence (AI) -- a market that could lead to trillions in economic value in the coming years.

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) are two members of this elite group of tech titans that could see substantial growth where it counts. Here's why these stocks can power your portfolio through the end of the decade.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

1. Amazon

Amazon has created tremendous wealth for investors over the last 20 years. It is a rock-solid business that benefits from several growing revenue streams, including advertising, merchant services, and subscriptions with Prime. It also just happens to be the leader in the $390 billion cloud computing market.

All these businesses are growing, driving Amazon's total revenue up 13% year over year in the third quarter, reaching $180 billion in quarterly revenue. However, free cash flow has fallen over the last year as Amazon increased capital spending to support growth in the cloud market and other initiatives. After surging the past few years, the stock stalled in 2025, underperforming the market.

Amazon spent nearly $120 billion in capital expenditures on a trailing-12-month basis through the third quarter, representing a year-over-year increase of 72%. Wall Street is concerned that this spending will pressure the company's margins, but Amazon has a long history of seeing higher profitability following these investment cycles.

This spending is primarily supporting cloud computing demand, but it also includes investments in improving fulfillment efficiency in the e-commerce business. Amazon has deployed over 1 million robots across its fulfillment network, which is significantly reducing operating costs. This could contribute to explosive growth in Amazon's free cash flow over the next five years.

Amazon stock has delivered a 700% return over the last decade, supported by a significant increase in free cash flow from $7 billion in 2015 to an expected $20 billion in 2025. By 2029, analysts expect Amazon's free cash flow to exceed $142 billion. That's a 63% annualized growth rate, which could yield substantial returns for investors.

2. Alphabet (Google)

Alphabet is benefiting from the growing demand for AI cloud services and advertising. The company's revenue continues to grow at double-digit rates, with analysts expecting revenue to increase by 14% in 2026, reaching $455 billion.

AI is a competitive advantage for the company. It has been investing in AI since 2015, and the results are paying off. AI is improving the effectiveness of ad spending on Search, YouTube, and other Google services, resulting in more personalized ads for 2 billion users.

Google Search saw its revenue surge 16% year over year in the third quarter. A catalyst for more growth is the recent launch of AI Max, which can deliver more relevant ads to users by matching advertisers with a larger pool of billions of search queries.

Profitable advertising revenue is contributing to strong growth in operating cash flow. Google is generating over $151 billion in cash from operations, while investing massive amounts in AI infrastructure, including chips and data centers. Despite capital expenditures increasing 58% year over year on a trailing-12-month basis, the company's free cash flow is growing.

Alphabet stock returned 783% over the last 10 years, driven by a rise in free cash flow from $16 billion in 2015 to an expected $65 billion in 2025. Analysts expect Alphabet's free cash flow to grow to $157 billion by 2029. That's more than double its trailing free cash flow, which could also double the share price within the next five years.

Should you buy stock in Amazon right now?

Before you buy stock in Amazon, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Amazon wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $482,451!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,133,229!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 968% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 11, 2026.

John Ballard has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.