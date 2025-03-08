2 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

When volatility hits the stock market, there's nothing like owning a portfolio of strong companies that pay consistent dividends every quarter. If you choose wisely, you can put together a collection of elite businesses that will make regular cash deposits to your investment account for the rest of your life.

The following stocks have an impressive record of paying dividends to shareholders. These stocks aren't trading at cheap valuations or offer ultra-high yields, but they are rock-solid businesses that can grow their dividend payments for a long time.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

1. Home Depot

Higher interest rates have weighed on the housing market the past few years, but the leading home improvement retailer continues to deliver solid returns. Home Depot (NYSE: HD) benefits from massive scale and growing household net worth in the U.S. The company is a financial powerhouse that has paid a dividend for 37 consecutive years.

Home Depot is still dealing with sluggish spending, but the fourth quarter showed demand returning to the market. Sales grew 14% year over year, with comparable store sales in the U.S. up 1.3%. The results indicate growing interest in home improvement following a slump in the housing market, but management noted that there remains weak demand for large remodeling projects.

It's not out of the woods yet, but management expects recent sales trends to carry over into 2025. The company has spent the last few years improving its supply chain, particularly to serve professional customers, which are important to the business. These improvements have already created more than $1 billion in incremental sales on an annualized basis.

The home improvement chain generates healthy profit margins on its massive $159 billion of trailing revenue. The company paid around 60% of its earnings per share last year to shareholders, with the quarterly dividend at $2.25. At the recent $383 share price, the payout translates to a forward dividend yield of 2.35%, higher than the S&P 500's 1.27%.

When the housing market fully recovers, Home Depot should deliver strong earnings growth and more dividend increases to shareholders.

2. Procter & Gamble

Shares of profitable companies that make everyday essentials can be wonderful income investments. Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a high-performing consumer goods conglomerate that has paid a dividend every year since 1890 and has increased it for 68 consecutive years.

The company's strategy is to focus on selling premium products that customers are willing to pay up for. In recent years, management has doubled down on the brands that are performing the best. This has led to higher profit margins, returns on invested capital, and dividends.

Its valuable brands include Charmin, Dawn, Crest, Oral-B, and Gillette, among many others. Across all its brands, P&G generated $15 billion in trailing net income on $84 billion of sales. It paid 62% of its earnings in dividends last year.

The company remains on the offensive, introducing innovations across some of its top brands to drive more growth. For example, Charmin, Dawn, and Swiffer are all seeing strong demand following recent improvements. P&G earns a high return on invested capital of 18%, so the more it can invest to improve its products, the more profits and dividends the company can earn over time.

P&G's history of innovation in household essentials will continue to deliver solid returns for shareholders. It's an elite dividend stock that is currently distributing a quarterly payment of $1.0065. At the recent $179 share price, that's an attractive forward yield of 2.25%.

Should you invest $1,000 in Home Depot right now?

Before you buy stock in Home Depot, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Home Depot wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $677,631!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2025

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Home Depot. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.