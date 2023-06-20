2 Dividend Rewarding Stocks in the Home Improvement Industry

The home improvement industry has witnessed a boom in the past three years as homeowners looked for ways to make better entertainment and work-from-home spaces. Revamping interiors and exteriors, do-it-yourself (DIY) projects for decorating and maintaining furniture and fixtures, and hiring professionals for enjoyable and comfortable home upgrades have been gaining popularity lately.



The inflation-ridden economy has kept a check on home-buying activities. Experts believe that home remodeling projects will decline in 2023 due to the slowdown in existing home sales, house price appreciation and mortgage refinancing activity. Consequently, home improvement stocks are expected to witness modest growth in 2023.



Recent trends reveal that homeowners are pulling back from big-ticket discretionary project spends due to rising inflation. Instead, customers continue to focus on maintenance projects like spending on essential replacements and smaller repair projects.



Nonetheless, investments in the expansion of digital and omni-channel capabilities, the execution of growth strategies, and acquisitions are likely to aid home improvement companies in the long term.



Despite the recent slowdown in demand, the home improvement industry is an attractive investment place. Dividend-paying stocks in the industry further provide investors with opportunities to enhance their rewards. Dividend-paying stocks are non-cyclical, i.e., their performances are not linked to the larger economy. The companies consistently raise dividend payouts, reflecting their confidence in their earnings growth potential.



With the help of the Zacks Stock Screener, we have selected two stocks in the Zacks Building Products – Retail industry with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and a dividend yield of more than or equal to 2%. The stocks also have a five-year dividend growth history and a payout ratio of less than 60, reflecting enough room for future dividend increases.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The above-mentioned combination is compelling for investors interested in long-term income based on stability amid volatility.

Our Choices

Stocks like Home Depot, Inc. HD and Lowe’s Companies LOW, which regularly boost dividend payouts, not only offer investors the opportunity to gain from the industry’s growth prospects but also provide insulation against the tough macro environment.



Home Depot: The Atlanta, GA-based company is the world’s largest home improvement specialty retailer based on net sales. HD has been benefiting from ongoing investments in the One Home Depot plan. Continued strength in the Pro and DIY categories, and digital momentum have been the key drivers. Its interconnected retail strategy and underlying technology infrastructure have helped boost web traffic for the past few quarters, aiding digital sales.

The Home Depot, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

The Home Depot, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | The Home Depot, Inc. Quote

Home Depot has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 10.4%. The company pays out a quarterly dividend of $2.09 ($8.36 annualized) per share, giving a 2.78% yield at the current stock price. HD’s payout ratio is 51%, with a five-year dividend growth rate of 14.62%. (Check HD’s dividend history here)



Lowe’s Companies: The Mooresville, NC-based leading home improvements retailer has been gaining from strong growth in its Pro business. LOW is also well-positioned to capitalize on investments in the technology and merchandise category. Gains from the Total Home strategy and the execution of the Perpetual Productivity Improvement initiative are likely to drive the company’s results in the near and long terms. The Total Home strategy has been resonating well with the Pro and DIY customers for a while.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Lowe's Companies, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Lowe's Companies, Inc. Quote

Lowe’s has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 12.6%. The company pays out a quarterly dividend of $1.10 ($4.20 annualized) per share, giving a 1.94% yield at the current stock price. LOW’s payout ratio is 30%, with a five-year dividend growth rate of 20.48%. (Check LOW’s dividend history here)

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.