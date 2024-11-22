2 Dividend Kings to Buy for a Lifetime of Passive Income

Dividend Kings are among the best income stocks on the market. Any corporation capable of raising its payouts for 50 consecutive years -- the requirement to become a Dividend King -- has an incredibly strong business capable of navigating company-specific challenges and economic peaks and troughs.

So, looking at the list of Dividend Kings is an excellent start for investors trying to find stocks that can continuously raise their payouts for a lifetime. Let's consider two companies in this elite group with the exact qualities long-term income investors want: Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) and Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT).

1. Coca-Cola

Few businesses are better known worldwide than Coca-Cola. The company owns a portfolio of beverage brands across multiple categories: soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, tea, coffee, sports drinks, juices, and more.

The company also has an extensive geographical footprint. It's hard to find a single country where it doesn't operate and where children won't get excited at the sight of its famous logo. Having a recognizable brand is a powerful competitive advantage that has helped generate steady financial results and continuous dividend raises.

The company's streak as a Dividend King stands at 62 years, and there doesn't seem to be any end in sight. True, it isn't a particularly attractive growth company (it hasn't been for a while). In the third quarter, revenue decreased by 1% year over year to $11.9 billion. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) were up 5% year over year to $0.77. Investors weren't impressed with the performance for the period, which caused the stock price to dip.

However, Coca-Cola continues to prove its resilience. Even in the past few years, when consumers have had to deal with inflation, the company's unit volume has remained respectable. It fell slightly by 1% year over year in the third quarter. In other words, people continue to buy the company's products at nearly the same volume -- despite widely available alternatives -- even when its prices rise.

Coca-Cola has also evolved with the times, adapting to worries over potential health concerns by offering low-sugar options for some of its drinks. It should remain a well-established leader in its niche for a long time while still rewarding shareholders with dividend hikes.

It currently offers a forward yield of 3.10%, compared to the S&P 500's average of 1.32%. This is one dividend stock investors can safely keep in their portfolios for good.

2. Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a medical device leader with a long history of innovations. The company's business spans three other segments: nutrition, established pharmaceuticals, and diagnostics.

Abbott has continued to deliver strong financial results despite several headwinds. The healthcare giant's business struggled in the early days of the pandemic since the demand for its medical devices dropped. Then, it had to navigate challenging conditions like everyone else. The company also dealt with issues within its nutrition business that resulted in lawsuits.

Lastly, its diagnostics segment, which was its saving grace during the early pandemic days, has been inconsistent as the outbreak has receded in the past couple of years.

Despite all that, results remain robust. In the third quarter, sales increased by 4.9% year over year to $10.6 billion. Excluding the impact on its coronavirus diagnostic business, sales increased 8.2% organically compared to the year-ago period. Adjusted EPS of $1.21 climbed by about 6% year over year.

Abbott's business has been a picture of stability for a long time. The company has deep experience navigating the healthcare industry, which is one of the most regulated.

It also has a reputation in its niche. Physicians are like the rest of us: They tend to stick to those companies whose products they know are effective, especially when people's lives are at stake. And the company benefits from many patents that protect its inventions.

Abbott has multiple growth opportunities, especially in diabetes care, spearheaded by its continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) franchise, the FreeStyle Libre.

Thanks to all this, it is unlikely to cut its payouts and interrupt its streak of 52 consecutive annual dividend increases. The forward yield of 1.88% isn't too impressive but is still above the S&P 500's average. The company's business is what matters most, and in that department, investors have little to worry about. Abbott Laboratories remains a top dividend growth stock to hold on to for good.

Should you invest $1,000 in Coca-Cola right now?

Before you buy stock in Coca-Cola, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Coca-Cola wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $898,809!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 18, 2024

Prosper Junior Bakiny has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Abbott Laboratories. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.