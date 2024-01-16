2 Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch This Week

The cybersecurity industry is at the forefront of technology, offering solutions to protect data, networks, and systems from digital attacks. This industry has grown significantly with the increasing reliance on digital technology in both business and personal realms. Cybersecurity companies range from those providing end-to-end security solutions to niche firms specializing in specific areas like network security, cloud security, or threat intelligence. As cyber threats evolve, the industry continues to innovate, making it a dynamic and vital sector.

Investing in cybersecurity stocks offers potential advantages, given the industry’s growth trajectory driven by the ever-increasing need for robust security measures. These stocks can provide investors exposure to cutting-edge technology and the opportunity to benefit from the growing demand for cybersecurity solutions. However, there are also notable disadvantages. The sector is highly competitive, with constant technological advancements leading to rapid changes. This can make it challenging for investors to pick long-term winners. Additionally, cybersecurity companies often require significant investment in research and development, which can impact profitability.

For investors, the key to investing in cybersecurity stocks is understanding the technology and market dynamics. While these stocks offer growth potential, their performance can be volatile, reflecting the fast-paced nature of the industry. Investors should also stay informed about the latest trends and threats in cybersecurity, as these can significantly influence the industry’s direction and the performance of these stocks. That said, here are two cybersecurity stocks to watch in the stock market now.

Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy [Or Sell] Today

Palo Alto Networks (PANW Stock)

First up, Palo Alto Networks (PANW) is a leader in cybersecurity. The company provides advanced firewalls and cloud-based security solutions. Next, Palo Alto Network’s products and services focus on protecting digital environments from cyber threats. They offer solutions spanning network security, cloud security, endpoint protection, and threat intelligence.

Earlier this month, Palo Alto Networks announced its recognition as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP). The company has been acknowledged for its Cortex XDR® platform. Cortex XDR® is known for its comprehensive features in preventing modern endpoint threats. It stands out by integrating security data from various sources, including network and cloud, enhancing its ability to detect and respond to novel attacks.

Over the last five trading days, shares of PANW stock have increased by 13.71%. Meanwhile, off Tuesday morning’s opening bell, Palo Alto Network’s stock is trading slightly higher by 0.48% at $326.80 a share.

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD Stock)

Next, CrowdStrike (CRWD) is a cybersecurity technology company specializing in cloud-based endpoint security. The company gained recognition for its Falcon platform, which utilizes advanced AI to detect and respond to cyber threats. Their solutions protect against malware attacks, ransomware, and nation-state attacks.

Just this month, CrowdStrike announced it was awarded as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP) for the fourth consecutive time. Among the 16 vendors evaluated, CrowdStrike achieved the highest placement for both Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. This achievement highlights the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon XDR platform’s effectiveness. The platform is recognized as a definitive security solution for modern digital challenges.

Looking at the last five trading days, shares of CRWD stock have advanced by 6.27%. While, during Tuesday morning’s trading session, CrowdStrike stock opened modestly lower by 0.31% at $282.46 a share.

