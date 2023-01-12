2 Cryptos Down 90% to Buy Right Now

Let's take a closer look at two of the most promising projects in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrency: Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) and Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA).

Both of these projects have been gaining a lot of traction in the crypto community and are becoming go-to options for many investors. That's still true after both cryptos saw their prices fall more than 90% over the last 13 to 16 months.

But what are the big ideas and potential value drivers associated with each of them? That's the topic of discussion today. What lies ahead is a battle of the brains as two Motley Fool contributors explain why you may want to own Cardano or Polkadot right now. So, put your thinking caps on and let's dive in!

The lifeblood of the Web3 revolution

Anders Bylund (DOT, aka Polkadot): If you haven't heard of Web3 yet, it's time to read up on the upcoming sea change.

Polkadot is a multichain network that enables interoperability between different blockchain networks. This means that different blockchains can communicate and share information with each other, which opens up a whole new world of possibilities for decentralized apps and projects. Furthermore, the Polkadot project provides an easy-to-use development platform for coders who want to take advantage of Polkadot's many features.

It also allows for scalability and flexibility that many other blockchain platforms don't offer. Squeezing maximum value out of many specialized blockchain networks gives Polkadot its power, and the DOT token (also commonly known as Polkadot) makes this complex system work. So in the long run, the Polkadot token should gain value as more consumers, businesses, and developers drive Web3 applications into the mainstream.

This is not guesswork, by the way. Polkadot was launched by the Web3 Foundation, designed precisely to provide the digital glue you'd need in order to make a decentralized version of the web experience work. "The multichain vision for Web3 starts here," trumpets the Polkadot project's homepage. The Web3 Foundation's site calls Polkadot its "flagship protocol." This is how Web3 is going to work. Polkadot plays an essential role in this ecosystem.

So, suppose you're interested in the future of the decentralized web, where ownership moves away from big corporations and closer to creators and end users. In that case, you'll definitely want to keep an eye on Polkadot.

A high-risk, high-reward crypto rebound play

Keith Noonan (Cardano): The Cardano platform provides layer-1 blockchain solutions for the building and running of applications, and its ADA token is used as the foundational currency for transactions on its network.

With a market capitalization of roughly $10.7 billion, ADA ranks as the eighth-largest cryptocurrency by valuation and has seen a dramatic token-price pullback in conjunction with pressures shaping the broader crypto market. The ADA token has fallen roughly 90% from the lifetime high that it reached in September 2021.

The last year has undoubtedly played host to disheartening developments for Cardano investors. But on the heels of big sell-offs, the ADA token may be worth a look for risk-tolerant investors looking for plays in anticipation of the next cryptocurrency bull market.

Cardano has the potential to benefit from shifts in the crypto and blockchain-project spaces, particularly headwinds hitting Solana -- one of its key competitors.

In addition to several instances of hacks and security breaches that happened for apps built on its blockchain and demand for non-fungible token projects crashing, Solana faced pressures due to the scandal-ridden FTX exchange being built on its network. FTX founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried also owned a large position in Solana's SOL token.

Issues related to the FTX scandal prompted some projects and developers to leave Solana's network. Cardano could ultimately benefit from the situation and be better positioned to challenge Ethereum in the layer-1 blockchain service space.

Cardano's network offers more energy-efficient and cost-efficient transactions compared to Ethereum, and its scalability advantages could help the network gain traction for building transaction services, digital wallets, and other applications.

Cardano remains a relatively high-risk investment, and it won't be a great fit for those who are unwilling to embrace the potential for more valuation volatility in the near term. But for investors who are looking to score big gains in the cryptocurrency and blockchain services space, the ADA token stands out as an intriguing rebound play.

Investing in crypto can be risky, but both Cardano and Polkadot have potential for serious growth. You should research their technology platforms and potential partnerships before putting your cash to work in either one of these promising crypto names. Doing a little bit of homework now could pay off hugely in five or ten years. Investing small amounts in high-quality cryptocurrencies now may bring big returns in the future.

Anders Bylund has positions in Cardano, Ethereum, and Polkadot. Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cardano and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.