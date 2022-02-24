2 Cryptocurrencies to Buy for the Long Haul

There's no shortage of cryptocurrencies out there for investors to consider buying, but finding the best ones that could be great investments over the long haul is much harder. That's why I'm highlighting two cryptos below that are proving their usefulness: Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). If you're in the market to invest in crypto, here's why you should consider these two.

1. Cardano

Cardano is the seventh-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, but that's not what makes it impressive. The Cardano blockchain, and its ADA token, are helping to create powerful decentralized apps (dApps), and this network is quickly becoming an important part of decentralized finance (DeFi).

That's because developers can easily use Cardano's blockchain for their apps and the network is one of the fastest blockchains out there. Cardano's blockchain processes about 250 transactions per second -- compared to Ethereum's 30 -- and could eventually reach one million per second.

In addition to its speed, Cardano's main developers, Input Output Hong Kong (IOHK), launched an app store back in September that will give users access to vetted dApps. This move could boost usage of Cardano and make the blockchain, and its cryptocurrency, even more valuable by creating a safer environment for DeFi users.

Cardano is also much more energy-efficient than Bitcoin or Ethereum, which helps the blockchain stand out from some of its competitors. Ethereum will get much more efficient soon, but even when it does, it's likely that there will still be enough demand for both of these popular blockchains to co-exist.

2. Ethereum

The Ethereum blockchain and its Ether coin have become a fantastic investment because Ethereum is one of the most popular blockchains to develop decentralized finance systems on.

For example, the majority of marketplaces for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are built using Ethereum. No matter what you think of NFTs and their usefulness over the long term, they are a prime example of how Ethereum's blockchain has helped create massive new DeFi markets, with NFTs growing into a $41 billion market last year.

Ethereum has far more utility than just DeFi markets. Major banks and financial institutions have taken notice of Ethereum as well. JPMorgan, Mastercard, and UBS have all invested in Ethereum technology, and the European Investment Bank started offering digital bonds through the Ethereum blockchain last year.

Potential investors should also know that Ethereum has a large and growing developer community, which helps keep its blockchain relevant and up-to-date. Ethereum has more than 4,000 active developers every month, by far the largest of any crypto.

Keep this in mind

While Ethereum and Cardano could make great long-term crypto investments, investors should know that owning any cryptocurrencies right now comes with a certain amount of volatility. These two cryptos have lots of potential to grow in the coming years, but investors will likely have to stomach some price swings along the way.

10 stocks we like better than Cardano

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Cardano wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Mastercard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.