By Brett Owens

If youaEURtmre making buy decisions based on the daily gyrations of the S&P 500, youaEURtmre setting yourself up for big lossesaEUR"and costing yourself a shot at big dividends, too.

Why? For starters, at a 2% average yield, the popular names simply donaEURtmt pay enough. YouaEURtmd need to save $2 million just to generate $40,000 in yearly dividends. And letaEURtms be honest: if you have that much cash, you may as well just live on your $2 milaEUR"and forget about dividends entirely!

The rest of us need a better optionaEUR"one that lets us save a reasonable amount of money (IaEURtmm talking $500,000 to $600,000 here) and still generate meaningful income. IaEURtmll give you my two best strategies for doing that in a moment. First, let me show you why the marketaEURtms so-called rebound from its March 23 low is a mirage.

Mr. MarketaEURtms Masquerade Ball

One thing everyone forgets about the S&P 500 is that the index is weighted by market cap. That gives favor to Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL) and Amazon.com (AMZN), its top three holdings, which have outperformed by a wide margin lately.

Big Tech: Crisis? What Crisis?



Obviously, most investors, income fans included, own a wider basket of stocks. And the wider the basket, the rougher the year itaEURtms been. LetaEURtms consider that (as IaEURtmm writing this):

Year-to-date, the aEURoebig cap focusedaEUR S&P 500 is down aEURoejustaEUR 9%. However,

When we weight its 500 stocks equally, its return drops to -18%. And,

When we expand the universe to small caps, we see the Russell 2000 is down a brutal 20%:

The Real StoryA



This is why IaEURtmm advising my Contrarian Income Report members to fight the fear of missing out. WeaEURtmve got plenty of time to deploy our capital: unemployment is likely above 20%, and those of us lucky enough to be working are still stuck at home.

That makes now the time to comb through the wreckage, build our shopping list and make strategic buys of stocks and closed-end funds (CEFs) with unusually high dividend yields, unusually big discounts and business models that will set them up for growth after the pandemic subsides.

But how do we know when itaEURtms time to move a stock from our watch list to our buy list? LetaEURtms move on to my two favorite contrarian methods for doing just that.

Contrarian Strategy No. 1: Watch the aEURoeShortsaEURaEUR"and Do the Opposite

Short selling has been around almost as long as stocks, with the first short sellers betting against the Dutch East India Company back in 1609. But unlike those pioneers of pessimism (who made a fortune, by the way), todayaEURtms short sellers are often wrongaEUR"especially at the extremes.

(If youaEURtmre unfamiliar, short selling involves selling a stock youaEURtmve borrowed, with a commitment to buy it back later, hopefully at a lower price. Your profit lies in the difference between the selling price and the price at which you have to buy it back.)

Before you ask, no, weaEURtmre not going to aEURoeshortaEUR stocks ourselves. Instead, weaEURtmre going to tap the short sellersaEURtm greed for big upside and growing dividend payouts, too.

HereaEURtms how: if a stock attracts a lot of short interest and the price moves up, the aEURoeshortsaEUR will scramble to buy and aEURoecoveraEUR their positions. ThataEURtms great for us because it can create a feedback loop where the rising price triggers short covering, driving the price higher, triggering more short covering, and so on.

So an unusually high level of short interest is one indicator to key in onaEUR"and itaEURtms even more potent if you combine it with a rising dividend.

To see what I mean, consider W.P. Carey (WPC), an industrial landlord I recommended in the January 2019 issue of Contrarian Income Report. By the time we sold a year later, weaEURtmd bagged a market-clobbering 27.7% total return!

We had short sellers to thank. When I saw short interest in the stock rising in late 2018, I took note. After all, WPC paid a generous 6.3% dividend, had raised its payout for 21 straight years and had locked in its tenants with long leasesaEUR"10.5 years, on average.

Management was so cash-rich they hiked the payout every single quarter. Those payout hikes acted like a magnet on the share price, with the dividend pulling the stock higher with each increase. This aEURoedividend magnetaEUR has been running full tilt for a decade now:

WPC: Dividend Up 105%, Share Price Up 105%



In other words, the short selling on WPCaEURtms stock had gotten way out of hand, so in January 2019, we pounced. HereaEURtms what happened next:

Shorts Give Up, We Buy In



As you can see, rising short interest kept a lid on WPCaEURtms price through late 2018, until the shorts started to throw in the towelaEUR"the precise point we bought in. Then we simply collected our gains (and dividends) as short covering and the rising dividend drove the stock price higher.

The takeaway: if youaEURtmve found a stock with a rising payout and rising short interest, itaEURtms definitely worth taking a closer look.

Contrarian Strategy No. 2: Get the Right Price for CEFs

If you read my columns on Contrarian Outlook, you know IaEURtmm a big fan of CEFs, as they pay dividends that crush any payout youaEURtmll find on the S&P 500. Right now, there are about 500 CEFs out there, yielding around 7% on average.

One thing to remember about CEFs is that, with few exceptions, they canaEURtmt issue new shares to new investors after their IPOs. ThataEURtms another way of saying their units, which trade on the open market, can trade at wildly different levels than the per-share value of their portfolios (known in CEF-land as net asset value, or NAV).

And for the record, yes, we always demand a discount!

The difference between NAV and market price is key because a CEFaEURtms NAV is the real barometer of managementaEURtms performance, while its price bounces around based on Mr. MarketaEURtms mood on any given day. And while market prices are easy to find, NAVs are more nuanced and require a visit to Morningstar.com, YCharts.com or, best of all, the CEFaEURtms direct website.

IaEURtmm sure youaEURtmre getting what IaEURtmm saying here: focusing on price alone can lead you to do the opposite of what you should with a CEF.

Consider another Contrarian Income Report holding, the Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund (FAX). As you can see below, FAXaEURtms market-price return (including dividends) crashed in this latest selloff, dropping 34% from its February 19 peak to its March 18 bottom:

FAXaEURtms Market Price Makes It Look Like a Disaster aEUR

