2 Consumer Technology Stocks To Watch In September 2023

In the evolving landscape of the global economy, the consumer technology sector stands out as a beacon of constant innovation and progress. This sector encompasses a wide range of companies. This includes companies that design, manufacture, and sell technological products and services aimed directly at consumers. From smartphones and wearable gadgets to smart home devices and advanced personal entertainment systems, consumer technology shapes and reflects the modern lifestyle.

Consumer technology stocks offer investors a unique window into the future. Capturing the essence of rapid technological advancements and changing consumer preferences. As technology becomes increasingly integrated into our daily lives, companies in this sector are poised to benefit from a growing consumer appetite for the latest devices and digital experiences. High-profile product launches, R&D breakthroughs, and strategic partnerships often drive significant volatility and trading opportunities in these stocks.

Investing in consumer technology stocks requires a blend of forward-thinking and an understanding of current market trends. Given the rapid pace of innovation, products can quickly become obsolete, making it crucial for investors to identify companies with strong R&D capabilities, a robust product pipeline, and a clear vision for the future. While the sector can be inherently more volatile than others, the potential for substantial returns. Coupled with the excitement of backing next-generation technologies, makes it an enticing choice for many investors. Considering this, here are two consumer technology stocks to check out in the stock market today.

Uber Technologies (UBER Stock)

Leading off, Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) is a global pioneer in the ride-sharing industry, having transformed the transportation landscape by connecting drivers with riders through its innovative app-based platform. Beyond its flagship service, Uber has diversified into areas such as food delivery with Uber Eats and freight logistics with Uber Freight.

Earlier this month, Uber announced an expanded four-year partnership with the National Football League. In detail, the company will become the NFL’s official on-demand delivery and rideshare partner. This move positions Uber as a central player for football fans this season, offering both transportation and delivery services.

In the last month of trading action, shares of UBER stock have increased by 6.23%. Meanwhile, during Wednesday morning’s trading session, Uber Technologies stock is trading modestly lower so far by 0.40% at $47.40 a share.

Shopify (SHOP Stock)

Second, Shopify Inc. (SHOP) is a leading e-commerce platform that empowers businesses to create their own online stores. With a focus on ease of use and scalability, the platform provides an array of tools and integrations, catering to the varied needs of merchants, from marketing to payment processing.

Last month, Shopify reported its second quarter 2023 financial results. Diving in, the company reported earnings of $0.02 per share, with revenue of $1.69 billion for Q2 2023. This is in comparison with analysts’ consensus estimates for the quarter which were earnings of $0.04 per share, with revenue estimates of $1.62 billion. Moreover, revenue increased by 30.80% on a year-over-year basis.

Looking at the last month of trading, Shopify stock has surged by 7.53%. While, during Wednesday morning’s trading session, shares of SHOP stock opened slightly lower on the day so far by 0.72% at $57.91 a share.

