2 Companies Enjoying Surging Sales Momentum

The 2025 Q3 earnings cycle continues to roll along, with growth rates remaining strong and a nice number of companies exceeding expectations.

And throughout the period so far, several companies – Wayfair W and Palantir PLTR – posted results showing accelerating sales growth.

Strong revenue generation enables companies to achieve scaling efficiencies, generate continuous shareholder value, and deliver many other clear benefits. Let’s take a closer look at the results.

Wayfair Sees Order Momentum

Wayfair posted a double-beat concerning our headline expectations, with adjusted EPS of $0.70 climbing 220% year-over-year and sales of $3.1 billion growing 8.1%. Importantly, its 6.7% adjusted EBITDA margin was its highest ever outside the pandemic.

As shown below, the company’s YoY sales growth rates have turned around nicely. Please note that the chart below tracks the YoY % change in sales, not actual sales figures.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Its orders delivered grew by more than 5% year-over-year, with new orders also now growing in the mid-single digits for two consecutive periods. As shown below, the company has now strung together a few sizable beats concerning its Orders Delivered, reflective of the above-mentioned momentum.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Palantir Breaks Records Again

Quarterly sales of $1.2 billion in Palantir’s rock-solid release set another record, climbing 63% from the year-ago period. Growth was broad-based, with US commercial revenue surging 121% YoY and US government revenue shooting 52% higher.

PLTR inked many lucrative deals throughout the period, closing more than 200 deals worth at least $1 million, 91 worth at least $5 million, and 53 deals worth at least $10 million. It closed a record-setting $2.8 billion of Total Contract Value (TCV) overall, up a staggering 340% from the same period last year. And to top it off, Customer count grew by a massive 45% YoY.

Please note that the chart below tracks the YoY % change in sales, not actual sales figures. The stock is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

The 2025 Q3 earnings cycle continues to roll along, which has remained positive so far. Several companies, including Palantir PLTR and Wayfair W, posted results that revealed accelerating growth rates.

