2 Companies Actually Benefiting from AI: PLTR, META

AI this, AI that.

We’ve heard it all from companies in their quarterly releases about the technology, with some seemingly shoving the term into their commentaries as a buzzword. But the obvious question remains – is anybody actually benefiting?

The answer is yes.

Several companies, including Palantir PLTR and Meta Platforms META, are actually reaping the benefits of AI, as reflected by their quarterly results. Let’s take a closer look at each.

Palantir Reports Record Profit

Palantir’s quarterly release was filled with positivity, exceeding both earnings and revenue expectations. Revenue soared 27% year-over-year, whereas EPS climbed 200%. The company builds software that empowers organizations to effectively integrate their data, decisions, and operations.

The company’s platform continues to be highly attractive, reflected by 41% year-over-year customer growth. Impressively, PLTR closed over 27 deals worth $10 million throughout the period, further reflecting the snowballing demand.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Though strength was broad, the company’s US commercial sales were notably bright, growing 55% year-over-year alongside an 83% customer increase. The CEO delivered a notably bullish statement following the print, stating –

‘In Q2 2024, we generated $159 million in revenue in the U.S. commercial market alone, an increase of 55% from the same period the year before. The growth rate was even more significant, at 70% year-over-year, when excluding strategic commercial contracts. And the persistent and unbridled demand for our software, for an effective enterprise platform that makes artificial intelligence capabilities useful to large institutions, shows no sign of relenting.’

Analysts have adjusted their current year sales expectations accordingly following the robust release, with the now $2.8 billion expected suggesting a 21% jump.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock remains a prime selection for those seeking AI exposure, further reinforced by its favorable Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) rating.

Meta Platforms Delivers Stunning AI Statement

Mega-cap giant Meta Platforms was one of the few Mag 7 members to see a positive reaction to its quarterly results, with the company again exceeding both earnings and revenue expectations. The stock remains a favorable Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), with its earnings outlook reflecting bullishness across the board.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company delivered a stunning statement in the release, with Mark Zuckerberg saying, ‘We had a strong quarter, and Meta AI is on track to be the most used AI assistant in the world by the end of the year,"

He continued, "We've released the first frontier-level open source AI model, we continue to see good traction with our Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses, and we're driving good growth across our apps."

Meta also raised its CapEx outlook into a band of $37 - $40 billion ($35 - $40 billion prior) to support its artificial intelligence roadmap.

The valuation picture for META remains attractive, with the current 21.5X forward 12-month earnings multiple in line with the five-year median and well beneath five-year highs of 31.5X. In addition, the current PEG ratio works out to 1.1X, reflecting that investors are paying a fair price for the forecasted growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

While companies continue to seemingly throw around the AI buzzword in their quarterly releases, several, including Palantir PLTR and Meta Platforms META, are actually benefitting from AI, with the trends expected to continue.

Zacks' Top 3 Hydrogen Stocks

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. Want in? Zacks has targeted 3 diversified titans that could lead the way to becoming hydrogen powerhouses.

One has crushed the market over the past 25 years – up +2,400% to +380%.

Another already has capital commitments of $15 billion for low carbon hydrogen products through 2027 alone.

Our third pick soared to 52-week highs in Q4 2023 and has raised its dividend every year for over a decade.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.