2 Commercial Printing Stocks to Watch Amid Industry Challenges

The Zacks Commercial Printing industry seems to be benefiting from growing digitization, an increase in demand for commercial printers and higher promotional activities for products. Diversification in revenue sources has been a boon for the industry participants.



However, the pandemic’s impacts on customers’ spending, high innovation investments and rising preference for online media have marred the outlook of the industry participants. Also, pandemic-related supply-chain issues along with inflation in raw materials and difficulty in sourcing skilled labor remain concerns for the companies. Kornit Digital Ltd. KRNT and Issuer Direct Corporation ISDR are a couple of stocks with healthy prospects.

