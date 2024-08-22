2 Chinese Stocks That Could Be Screaming Buys Right Now

There are some major risk factors involved with investing in Chinese stocks, but some are too cheap to ignore. In this video, you'll hear why two of our top contributors think Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) and JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) could be incredibly cheap right now.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of Aug. 20, 2024. The video was published on Aug. 21, 2024.

Matt Frankel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Rick Munarriz has positions in Alibaba Group. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JD.com. The Motley Fool recommends Alibaba Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.