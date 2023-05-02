2 Cheap REITs With Big Upside

In today's video, I cover two REITs that appear to be trading at a very reasonable valuation, below their five- and 10-year FFO (funds from operations) multiples. One of those REITs is W. P. Carey (NYSE: WPC), which has transitioned into more of an industrial and warehouse REIT. This transition calls for multiple expansion in line with other REITs in that sector.

Check out this short video to learn more, consider subscribing to the channel, and check out the special offer in the link below.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of April 28, 2023. The video was published on May. 1, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than W. P. Carey

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and W. P. Carey wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 1, 2023

Mark Roussin, CPA has positions in CubeSmart and W. P. Carey. The Motley Fool recommends W. P. Carey. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Mark Roussin is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.